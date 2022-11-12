St Catherine’s Light Up A Life: remember someone special this Christmas time

Each Christmas, the gardens of St Catherine’s in Lostock Hall are decorated with lights which shine brightly in honour of people who are loved and missed.

Anyone is welcome to make a Light Up A Light dedication to pay tribute to someone special, and the whole community is invited to attend one of the hospice’s remembrance evenings on December 5 and 6.

The grounds of St Catherine's Hospice, Lostock Hall

"Time to reflect”

Kelly Thomson, head of the Donations and Supporter Care team, said: “Light Up A Life means so much to us at the hospice, as well as our supporters and the wider community. It’s an opportunity for us all to take some time to reflect and remember our loved ones ahead of the busy festive season.

“When a dedication is made in someone’s honour, their name is included in our Light Up A Life remembrance book, and we also send a personalised card for people to display at home. Donations made in this way help to fund our important work at the hospice and in patients’ own homes at Christmas and in to the New Year, and the lights look beautiful in St Catherine’s Park at this special time of year.”

Light switch-on

She added: “We also welcome everyone to join us as we come together for a warm and uplifting ceremony of celebration and remembrance at our dedication evenings to sing carols, hear readings, light a candle and write a message on our remembrance tree.

“The highlight of the evening is the lights switch-on, and our hope is to provide an opportunity to bring our communities together to find comfort in knowing that we are not alone in missing those who mean so much to us at this poignant time, and all year round.”

How to make a donation

St Catherine’s cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

Dedications are welcome in memory of anyone, not only those who have experienced the care of St Catherine’s.