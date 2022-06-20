Hundreds took part in the walk which is the Lostock Hall hospice’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Walkers set off from the gardens of the hospice at 8pm on Saturday night for the 10Km trek, returning for a special “breakfast” at the end of the walk.

They completed the route in memory of a loved person or pet. Funds raised help support the work of the central Lancashire hospice.

