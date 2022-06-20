Stepping out on the Moonlight & Memories walk in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice celebrated the return of its Moonlight and Memories walk at the weekend.

By Fiona Finch
Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:36 pm

Hundreds took part in the walk which is the Lostock Hall hospice’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Walkers set off from the gardens of the hospice at 8pm on Saturday night for the 10Km trek, returning for a special “breakfast” at the end of the walk.

They completed the route in memory of a loved person or pet. Funds raised help support the work of the central Lancashire hospice.

1. Moonlight & Memories walk in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

These walkers were clearly delighted to help St Catherine's Hospice and take on the walk challenge.

Photo: UGC

2. Moonlight & Memories walk fundraiser for St Catherine's hospice

The Moonlight & Memories was a walk for all age groups.

Photo: UGC

3. Preparing for the Moonlight& Memories walk

A warm-up before the 10KM walk in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Photo: UGC

4. Triumph as walkers pass the Moonlight & Memories finish line

They did it ... now it's time for breakfast!

Photo: UGC

