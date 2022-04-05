On Saturday, March 19, the Academy attended their second ever competition with six out of 10 medalling in three Gold, two Silver and one Bronze and all 10 gymnasts placing in the top five.

Despite the risk of closure of their treasured training grounds Springfield Park Leisure Centre which is struggling to fight back from the pandemic due to loss of attendants, lack of funds and constantly ever growing overheads they still managed to pull it out the bag on the day and perform very well.

Some of the gymnasts at Springfield Academy

Manager Jordan Smith said: “All the Academy members now working hard to implement changes in their performances and training to prepare for the next competition in May with the hope of qualifying for finals, but of course this is if our little leisure centre can last that long.

“Our Academy gymnasts have been giving up their spare time to go out and deliver leaflets and spread the word of our awesome little centre. We are working on figuring out our next steps.”

Last December the Academy held an in-house competition to familiarise the gymnasts with competing again.

A competition was to be held in January, but was cancelled due to the venue being used as a jab centre.

Some of the team getting a pep talk

Thankfully, the North West Gymnastics Association Committee pulled together and arranged the first competition in a new location and venue - a first competition for the new Academy in which they medalled in 8/9 positions.

"To see just how good we can become with hard work, discipline and focus and anything is possible.”

For further information you can call the centre on 01257 471481 or email [email protected]