As the food bank prepares for the cost-of-living crisis to get worse, this will also instigate a rise in the number of people using the foodbank already working to support more than 150 people each month.

The Salvation Army are using financial donations to stock the foodbank each week in order to meet the demand as food donations have slumped and requests continue to soar.

Captain Debbie Eaton, joint leader of The Salvation Army in Preston said: "As the cost of living continues to dramatically increase, we have seen a significant drop in foodbank donations.

Captain Debbie Eaton and Captain Dominic Eaton at the Salvation Army in Preston where the shelves are almost empty as referrals continue to rise

“We’re seeing a month on month increase of requests and a steady increase from monthly numbers last year but sadly a decrease in donations. People have tough choices to make - do you donate to a foodbank or choose to continue to feed your family.”

The first three months of this year saw the church and charity, located on Harrington Street in Preston, pack and provide 2,235 food parcels to 499 referrals within the community.

In previous years in the months after Christmas, the church and charity is usually inundated with items which they use to fill the shelves, but this year the demand is quickly overtaking the amount of stock on the shelves.

The Salvation Army in Preston is seeing foodbank referrals soar as the cost of living continues to rise, leaving people struggling

"One day in February saw 80 food parcel bags packaged and distributed in the four hours the foodbank was open."

The Salvation Army Preston sees individuals, couples and families attend its foodbank with the amount of food parcels given varying.

A bag can include items such as tinned vegetables, fruit, pasta and sauce in a jar as well as toilet roll, coffee, biscuits and toiletries.

An individual can get two main bags and a bag of extras whist a couple will expect to receive three bags and a bag of extras, while a family gets a more tailored parcel, dependent on the age of children with parcels including nappies and formula if necessary.

“There is no typical template of who uses a foodbank. We’re seeing more and more people that are in stable jobs needing our support.

Once you’ve hit your maximum food budget and you get an unexpected bill, like a car’s MOT or a medical expense, that you haven’t budgeted for, it’s very easy to quickly slip into needing a helping hand.

“There’s only so many cuts you can make and, once you reach your limit, anyone and everyone could be in need, and that is what is actually quite scary.”

For anyone wishing to donate food to the foodbank drop off points are located at Morrisons, Preston Riverway, Sainsburys, Preston Deepdale, and the church and community centre on Harrington Street.

The Preston Corps (church) also has a Just Giving page which can be found at www.justgiving.com/prestonsa-community and whilst all donations are welcome people are encouraged to donate only what they can afford.