Chorley's KT Boutique to hold charity fashion show to raise funds for sick children

A chic boutique in Chorley will be holding its second charity fashion show later this month with the help of a local singer to help raise funds for sick children.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Owner of Market Street store KT Boutique, Karen Todd has organised another charity night to be held on Wednesday, October 18, at Chorley Town Hall’s Lancastrian Suite in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Last year’s event was well attended with TV personality and former ITV star Leanne Brown who showcased her new children's range Conscious Children.

This year’s fashion show and shopping event will see local singer/songwriter Just Giorge spinning the decks, alongside pop up shops such as Tropic Skincare and New Cards on the Block.

K T Boutique in Chorley will once again be holding a charity fashion show later this month to raise vital funds for Derian House Children's Hospice. Pictured at last year's event is singer/songwrite Just Giorge who will be performing at this year's event and former Real Housewives of Cheshire TV star Leanne BrownK T Boutique in Chorley will once again be holding a charity fashion show later this month to raise vital funds for Derian House Children's Hospice. Pictured at last year's event is singer/songwrite Just Giorge who will be performing at this year's event and former Real Housewives of Cheshire TV star Leanne Brown
Doors will open at 6.30pm with the catwalk show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £5 which includes a glass of fizz on arrival, are available to purchase in store at KT Boutique, 27A Market Street, or online at www.ktboutique.co.uk.

