Last year’s event was well attended with TV personality and former ITV star Leanne Brown who showcased her new children's range Conscious Children.

This year’s fashion show and shopping event will see local singer/songwriter Just Giorge spinning the decks, alongside pop up shops such as Tropic Skincare and New Cards on the Block.

Doors will open at 6.30pm with the catwalk show starting at 7.30pm.