Chorley's KT Boutique to hold charity fashion show to raise funds for sick children
Owner of Market Street store KT Boutique, Karen Todd has organised another charity night to be held on Wednesday, October 18, at Chorley Town Hall’s Lancastrian Suite in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice.
Last year’s event was well attended with TV personality and former ITV star Leanne Brown who showcased her new children's range Conscious Children.
This year’s fashion show and shopping event will see local singer/songwriter Just Giorge spinning the decks, alongside pop up shops such as Tropic Skincare and New Cards on the Block.
Doors will open at 6.30pm with the catwalk show starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced at £5 which includes a glass of fizz on arrival, are available to purchase in store at KT Boutique, 27A Market Street, or online at www.ktboutique.co.uk.