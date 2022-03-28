The walk, which took place last Saturday (March 26), saw Indie's parents Danielle and Danny along with family, friends and others from the area complete 24 miles in approximately nine hours.

Organiser and family friend Kimberley Everett said: "A group of 31 walkers completed the 26 mile walk from Blackpool to Chorley over the weekend raising over £4K for Indie and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in the gorgeous sunshine."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family and friends who took part in the sponsored walk over the weekend

All funds raised from the walk will be split down the middle - half going to Indie's fund for making memories and the other half to Ward 84 (chemotherapy and haematology ward) at RMCH where Indie is treated.

Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.

She has also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.

Family friend Kim Everett decided to set up up a GoFundMe Page for Danielle Thomas, 27, after Danielle was forced with no other option than to quit her job to offer round the clock care for her daughter, while dad Danny, 32, works round the clock to provide for his family.

Indie (white dress) with her parents and big sister Tallulah

Kim added: "Indie is such a special little girl - funny and beautiful - she is an absolute joy."

Other fundraisers for Indie have included a sky dive by Alan Stewart from Chorley and a pending Easter Sunday concert to be put on by Chorley man Alex Owen, who is MD for his company Crown Stage and Theatre Service Ltd.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.