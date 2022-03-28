Sponsored walk from Blackpool to Chorley raises over £4,000 for girl with brain tumour
A sponsored walk from Blackpool seafront to Chorley in the hope of raising £1,000 for five-year-old Indie Thomas who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, has reached over £4,000.
The walk, which took place last Saturday (March 26), saw Indie's parents Danielle and Danny along with family, friends and others from the area complete 24 miles in approximately nine hours.
Organiser and family friend Kimberley Everett said: "A group of 31 walkers completed the 26 mile walk from Blackpool to Chorley over the weekend raising over £4K for Indie and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in the gorgeous sunshine."
Read More
All funds raised from the walk will be split down the middle - half going to Indie's fund for making memories and the other half to Ward 84 (chemotherapy and haematology ward) at RMCH where Indie is treated.
Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.
She has also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.
Family friend Kim Everett decided to set up up a GoFundMe Page for Danielle Thomas, 27, after Danielle was forced with no other option than to quit her job to offer round the clock care for her daughter, while dad Danny, 32, works round the clock to provide for his family.
Kim added: "Indie is such a special little girl - funny and beautiful - she is an absolute joy."
Other fundraisers for Indie have included a sky dive by Alan Stewart from Chorley and a pending Easter Sunday concert to be put on by Chorley man Alex Owen, who is MD for his company Crown Stage and Theatre Service Ltd.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.