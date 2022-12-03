Some of the proposed plans include reducing conflict between vehicles and pedestrians on the route between the main car park and Worden Hall car parks, providing new path links between key locations on the park such as the main car park, fishpond and playground and also providing a pedestrian route to Worden Hall independent from the vehicle route. Also proposed is the removal of the existing rose garden to reinstate the original grass and specimen trees.

The council has launched a new consultation on plans for further improvements which will focus on the quality of the infrastructure and landscape around Worden Hall to enable its use as a high-quality event space and considers improved pathways, pedestrian areas and landscaping across other areas of the park. It is also proposed to reference the original design of the park, hall and gardens and to make landscaping choices more in fitting with the history of the site and in some spaces, removing modern additions.

‘The refurbishment of Worden Hall is an incredible milestone for the borough’

South Ribble Borough Council is asking the public for their input on the new improvement plans for Worden Park and the grounds of Worden Hall

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: “The refurbishment of Worden Hall is an incredible milestone for the borough and already we are seeing the community using the Hall and huge levels of interest for events. Bringing Worden Hall back to life was just the start. Now we are looking to make even more improvements to the landscaping, formal gardens and pedestrian pathways to enhance the offer at Worden Park and to keep the area in fitting with its heritage.

"We want to give the park and the hall the care and consideration it needs for it to continue to be one of the best parks in the country to visit. As always, we want our residents and visitors to the park to inform our decision-making process and I encourage everyone to get involved with the consultation.”

People are being invited to view the plans and to share their feedback. The consultation can be found at www.southribbble.gov.uk/consultations and the deadline for responses is January 2, 2023.

