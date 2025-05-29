Sold! Stunning 4 bedroom detached family home in Lancashire goes on the market

By Emma Downey
Published 29th May 2025, 15:38 BST
A stunning 4 bedroom detached family home at Johns Wood Close in Chorley is up for sale with Purplebricks estate agents for £600,000.

Situated on a prime corner plot within an exclusive cul-de-sac of just six homes, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers over 2,100 sq. ft. of beautifully presented living space, including a show stopping extended kitchen/diner, a double garage, and a huge south-west facing garden—making it the ideal forever home for a growing family.

It is also located next to Yarrow Valley country park with woodland walks on the doorstep.

Key features

Cul-de-sac position.

Three reception rooms.

Cloakroom with W.C.

Four bedrooms and family bathroom.

Open plan kitchen/dining room.

En suite to the master & bedroom two.

Driveway & double garage.

Well presented gardens.

The ground floor boasts an impressive layout with fantastic flow.

1. Johns Wood Close, Chorley

The ground floor boasts an impressive layout with fantastic flow. Photo: Purplebricks

The property is on sale for £600,000.

2. Johns Wood Close, Chorley

The property is on sale for £600,000. Photo: Purplebricks

The spacious living room.

3. Johns Wood Close, Chorley

The spacious living room. Photo: Purplebricks

The property boasts an open kitchen plan.

4. Johns Wood Close, Chorley

The property boasts an open kitchen plan. Photo: Purplebricks

