Situated on a prime corner plot within an exclusive cul-de-sac of just six homes, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers over 2,100 sq. ft. of beautifully presented living space, including a show stopping extended kitchen/diner, a double garage, and a huge south-west facing garden—making it the ideal forever home for a growing family.

It is also located next to Yarrow Valley country park with woodland walks on the doorstep.

Key features

Cul-de-sac position.

Three reception rooms.

Cloakroom with W.C.

Four bedrooms and family bathroom.

Open plan kitchen/dining room.

En suite to the master & bedroom two.

Driveway & double garage.

Well presented gardens.

Take a look around.

1 . Johns Wood Close, Chorley The ground floor boasts an impressive layout with fantastic flow. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Johns Wood Close, Chorley The property is on sale for £600,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Johns Wood Close, Chorley The property boasts an open kitchen plan. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales