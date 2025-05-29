Situated on a prime corner plot within an exclusive cul-de-sac of just six homes, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers over 2,100 sq. ft. of beautifully presented living space, including a show stopping extended kitchen/diner, a double garage, and a huge south-west facing garden—making it the ideal forever home for a growing family.
It is also located next to Yarrow Valley country park with woodland walks on the doorstep.
Key features
Cul-de-sac position.
Three reception rooms.
Cloakroom with W.C.
Four bedrooms and family bathroom.
Open plan kitchen/dining room.
En suite to the master & bedroom two.
Driveway & double garage.
Well presented gardens.
Take a look around.
