An American Bulldog whose owner describes as being ‘soft, friendly and playful’, has been left needing his left ear stapled after being set upon by three other dogs while muzzled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four-year-old Zeus and his owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been out for a walk in a field at the top of Red Lane in Colne on New Year's Day, along with the woman’s four-year-old son when three Belgian Malinois who were off the lead surrounded the family.

A mother’s instinct kicking in, she was left with no other choice but to protect her son and leave Zeus to be viciously attacked by the other dogs resulting in him being left covered in blood and needing an emergency trip to the vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I could hear a man shouting and loads of barking. He unlocked the gate and let three big Belgian Malinois loose who weren’t on a lead.

Four-year-old American Bulldog Zeus was left needing one of his ear's stapled after suffering a vicious attack by three other dogs

“They came straight for my dog and attacked him. I had to hold my son back from trying to help the dog and getting bitten, meaning I had to let Zeus get mauled.

“The owner was calling them away but wasn’t moving to take them off Zeus.

"He walked away and as he did his dogs jumped back on top of mine while I still had hold of my dog’s collar. He was covered in blood and his left ear was hanging off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn’t bother to check we were okay or anything, so I got his registration plate and called 999.”

Zeus' ear after being stapled back together

“He just shrugged his shoulders and said "it's reyt!"

Zeus was rushed to the vets where his ear had to be stapled back together and he was given medication which amounted to £289 - which is set to increase at follow up appointments.

The attack came at the same time as the nationwide ban on XL Bully dogs - a similar breed to American Bulldogs - came into force, meaning they have to be kept on a lead and muzzled in public at all times and cannot be bred, sold or gifted.

She added: “The vet stapled his ear back together and put a bandage around him. There is still a chunk of his ear missing and there is a big gaping hole.

Zeus was also left with cuts on his face, paws and claw marks down his back after the attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are supposed to be ‘vicious’, but Zeus is the most soft, friendly and playful dog and now he has also cuts on his face, paws and claw marks down his back.

“When you touch him he yelps. We haven’t left the house since.

"Not only that but traumatised my four year old son aswell!”

She has since been approached by the family of the man responsible for the Belgian Malinois, who have offered to cover the vet bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This man was not acting in a responsible manner, even where a toddler was present. He should be the one prosecuted for allowing his dogs to behave in that aggressive way. And the dogs gone for training .. my dog isn't even an XL but "fits the criteria".

“Personally, I dont think this ban is going to solve anything! It's the owners responsibility to train their dog and keep them under control, I think its the owner who should have a licence for any breed of dog, and if they can't correctly care or train their dog then they should lose the licence.

“Banning a specific breed will not change any attacks as this has proven it.

"If you can't control your dogs then keep them on a lead it's as simple as that!”