For the unfamiliar, futsal is a dynamic game for boys and girls in the U-10s, 12s, 14s and 16s age groups that focusses on technical skill in tight spaces. Played by using smaller, heavier balls and with few players than in regular 11-a-side football.

Pokémon is the title partner of the FA’s Youth Futsal Programme which aims to work with boys and girls aged eight to 16. Alongside the Pokémon Futsal initiative in schools, youth football clubs across the country have taken part in this season’s Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup by England Football, which kicked off in November last year.

Rhendan Pillay, Athletico Buckshaw Futsal U12 Boy's Coach: “It was a well organised event, our players really enjoyed the opportunity to play Futsal at this level. It is also positive to note that the The FA in partnership with Pokemon are investing more into this sport, giving it the credit it deserves.

Soccer Hub FC U-10 Boys of Lancashire are through to the Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup Finals

"Futsal is a sport in its right own right the FA launched a Futsal Strategy to be achieved by 2024 and in England we need more suitable venues to grow this sport in line with the objectives outlined in the strategy to provide more young people with opportunities to experience this sport.”

Teams from Isle of Man, Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester, North Riding, Durham all attended the event held on 4th-5th June at Sport Central, Northumbria University.

Other teams who competed from Lancashire included Lancashire Spitfires Girls Club and Athletico Buckshaw Futsal Club.

"We did it!"

Warren Jones, Lancashire Spitfires U10 Girls Coach added: “We had a fantastic trip out to Newcastle for the Pokemon Futsal Tournament and came second, missing out by one goal on goal difference. Such a brilliant experience.”

Originating from South America and played on hard pitches with small-sided teams, futsal places emphasis on technical skill in restricted spaces and creates an environment that allows young people to simulate and develop many skills and proficiencies that are transferrable to the 11-a-side game.

The partnership works to encourage children of all abilities to play futsal and develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment.

The national finals will be held June 18th-19th.

Lancashire Spitfires Girl's Club