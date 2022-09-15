An 8ft wicker deer on a metal frame has been placed on Broadoak Roundabout off the A582, with a second secret piece yet to be put in place ahead of an official unveiling next month.

The sculpture was the idea of ward councillor Harry Hancock and paid for out of the Penwortham Community Hub fund, where the areas’ 10 councillors pool their £500 annual allowance, to be used to enhance the town.

The deer was chosen because of its prevalance in the area, and is the second of its kind to be erected on a roundabout in South Ribble.

Councillor Harry Hancock with the deer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deer made from recycled metal has recently been erected in Carrwood Road, Walton-le-Dale, to mark the boundary of Walton Park.

>>>Click here to read about the new Walton Park deer

Councillor Angela Turner, who was chair of the Penwortham Community Hub when when it was commissioned, said: “Art is so important to communities, and it’s great to use roundabouts for installations like these.

"I’ve seen it a lot abroad and it gives people interest and enjoyment when they see it.”

Councillors Angela Turner and Harry Hancock

The wicker deer – and its unnamed accompaniment – has been made by Lancashire artist Stephanie Nicoll, and follows in a growing South Ribble tradition, with several gateway markers already leading into Leyland.

>>>Click here to learn more about Bobby The Iron Horse

What have people said?

Anne Owen said: “Pleasant surprise to see this beautiful creation on our roundabout. Needed cheering up, and this helped.”

Maureen Orritt said: “It's just what Penwortham needed, thank you.”