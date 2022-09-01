Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After listening to feedback from residents, Walton-le-Dale West councillors Damian Bretherton and Matt Campbell have used funds allocated to the ward to commission a deer made from recycled metal, which has been positioned in the centre of a roundabout in Carrwood Road.

Coun Bretherton said: "Since being elected we've been trying to improve the ward, and one of the things people have been telling us is that there's no landmark feature of Walton Park.

"People are rightly proud of the area, but there is nothing to mark it."

Councillor Damian Bretherton and Councillor Matt Campbell with the deer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where’s the funding come from?

Coun Bretherton said: "Each councillor gets £500 a year to put towards their ward, and there's two councillors for this area. The fund has been accumulating for the last 15 years and not a lot has been done with it.

"We thought a deer - which you see quite often around here - would be very fitting. You see them in Central Park, in Dog Kennel Wood, and even in my back garden."

The sculpture, which has been made by Preston-based Trash Metal Fabrications, is nestled in wildflowers, and ivy has been planted around its feet, with the idea that it will grow around the structure.

The deer is made out of recycled metal

The area's groundsman will be responsible for its upkeep.

What’s next?

Coun Bretherton added: "The next step is to invite local schoolchildren to design "Welcome To Walton Park" signage possibly facing both sides of Carrwood Road.

"Although directional signage appears on the various cycle routes and highways there isn't a "Welcome to Walton Park" sign anywhere yet."

He and Coun Campbell also want to install raised troughs outside the shops in Hennel Lane, to brighten the area.

What have people said?

Susan Conway wrote on social media: “He looks amazing! Myself and a couple of neighbours went down to see him with all our children and they loved him too. Signage would be a wonderful idea too, and the wild flowers to continue each year. Thank you for your continued hard work.”