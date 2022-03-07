Six South Ribble youngsters selected to attend Scout mass gathering in South Korea

Charlotte,16, Henry,15, Eoghan,12, Millie,14, Oliver, 13, and Demi, 15, are among 3,234 young people chosen from the UK to join 50,000 young people taking part in the World Scout Jamboree.

The Jamboree is a skills, cultural and adventure festival happening in sensational and scenic South Korea.

In the summer of 2023 they will be meeting thousands of Scouts from nearly every country in the world – sharing their skills.

Scout Oliver

This will be the first time that so many young people from so many different nations will be gathering together since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The event offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life as well as campaign for change on key world issues that matter to them.

Henry has been selected because he has demonstrated great leadership qualities, a drive and determination to look after others to help support their own progression and development with a real can-do attitude.

Scout Henry

Charlotte has been selected because for her get-up-and go attitude, demonstrating the skills she needs to succeed in life. She is said not to be afraid to come out of her comfort zone to engage and share ideas and allowing others to speak up and take the lead.

The World Scout Jamboree will be the culmination of 18 months’ work for the young people and their volunteer leaders, who together are called the UK Contingent.

In preparation for a “roarsome” time ahead, young people from the UK Contingent have adopted a logo featuring a Siberian tiger, the national animal of Korea.

Scout Millie

They have named the tiger "Chingu” a word that means friend in Korean.

Between now and July 2023 they will attend training camps and team building events preparing them for living on the hot and humid site in SaeManGeum, Korea.

The Korean hosts of the Jamboree have challenged participants to “Draw your Dream” and as part of their Jamboree journey they will have the opportunity to discover new cultures and take part in activities focusing on the environment, skills development and global development issues.

Charlotte, 16, from Leyland URC Scout Group, said: “The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will be a life-changing experience. I’m really proud to be a part of this journey and proud to represent South Ribble Scouts and West Lancs Scouts to develop new skills and make friends across the globe.”

Scout Eoghan

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to Charlotte, Henry, Eoghan, Millie, Oliver, and Demi from South Ribble District Scouts and all those who have been selected to go on this amazing adventure!

“World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

"Young people will experience different cultures, languages and cuisine while learning new skills. After two very difficult years, it is so important that these young people have this opportunity.

"The 2023 Jamboree, hosted by Korea, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet. The theme is Think big. Dream wild. Act together – focusing especially on how we can be trailblazers in creating a sustainable world together.

Scout Demi