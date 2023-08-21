It was announced last week that the Yorkshire born talk show host had died, aged 88, at his home on August 16, surrounded by family.

Throughout his career, Sir Michael made various visits to the Preston area, his last visit to the city itself being in 2018 to share stories of his life and career.

Sir Michael spent an evening at Preston Guild Hall’s Charter Theatre on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 for what was described at the time as “a unique opportunity to get an intimate look at his remarkable journey”.

Michael Parkinson at his book signing at Kirkham Grammar School in 2021

Throughout the evening, Sir Michael was in conversation with his son Michael Parkinson Junior and they showed highlights from the Parkinson archive.

A spokesperson for the event at the time said: “An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs while reliving the best moments from a show that for many, defined their Saturday night.”

Another event to look back on, more recently, was when he attended Kirkham Grammar School in 2021 to sign copies of his book ‘Parky’s People’, a memoir which reflects on 100 of Michael’s most legendary encounters.

Throughout his career, Michael had interviewed over 2000 celebrities, from sports stars like Muhammed Ali or David Beckham, to musicians such as John Lennon and Madonna, or screen stars like Sir Michael Caine and Elizabeth Taylor.

In 2013 Michael revealed he had received radiotherapy for prostate cancer but two years later he confirmed he had got the all-clear from doctors.

In a statement announcing Michael’s passing this week, his family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.