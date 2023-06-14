Martin Hibbert, who was left paralysed from the waist down by the 2017 blast, scaled Africa's highest peak last year and has now donated the trike to Emma Cawood, from Leeds, who was paralysed three and a half years ago so she too can chase her climbing dreams. Martin and his daughter Eve, then aged 14, were six metres away from suicide bomber Salman Abadi when he detonated his device at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017. However, defiant that this would not stop him in achieving his goals, he launched a mission to scale Mount Kilimanjaro as he wanted to “move mountains” for disabled people, raising millions to fund the Spinal Injuries Association in the process. He completed his mission last June and has now said he wants to help "others to experience what I have experienced". He said he decided to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, to show "what somebody with a disability can do when they have got the right help and support". He said: "That was the key message, they can literally do the impossible.”