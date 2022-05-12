Several people believe the bird, which was spotted in Netherfield Gardens in Nelson, has been dyed as some sort of tradition or hobby while there is another theory that it is naturally pink due to eating certain seeds or feed that eventually colours their feathers.

Another popular theory is that the bird is a racing pigeon that has been coloured by its owner before showing it. Racing pigeon owners are also believed to dye their birds to protect them from predators.

Someone also suggested the bird could have been dyed as part of a celebration, such as a wedding or gender reveal party.

But if the bird is a genuine pink pigeon there are only 500 in the world. Known as a Nesoenas Mayeri, this is a species of pigeon endemic to Mauritis.

The images of the pigeon were taken by Kelly Lunney while she was visiting her mum and she managed to capture some video footage as the bird keeps returning there on a daily basis. Kelly's 12-year-old daughter Melissa has even named the pigeon Suzi.

‘Suzi’ has also been spotted in other parts of Nelson, including around Lidl car park and also Reedyford Rd/Leeds Road.

A pink pigeon that has been nicknamed Suzi has been spotted flying around different parts of Nelson.

Kelly said: “It's really pretty and almost neon pink on the top of its body but a darker shade underneath."