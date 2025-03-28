Shows by Lancashire stars Freddie Flintoff & Joe Gilgun nominated for BAFTAs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s list of BAFTA nominations includes a number of shows created by or starring Lancashire stars.

Yesterday, the stars and shows shortlisted for British TV's highest honours, the Bafta Television Awards, have been announced for 2025.

Included in the list of nominees is the BBC programme Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams On Tour which is up for best factual programme.

Former cricketer Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff from Preston took part in the second series of the show following his recovery from a Top Gear car crash.

The Sky comedy show Brassic, co-created by and starring Chorley’s Joe Gilgun, is also up for best scripted comedy.

This marks the first time that the programme, based on Joe’s life growing up in the Lancashire town, has been nominated in this category but also the first time that Joe himself has missed out on a nomination in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category since 2021.

Shows featuring the above Lancashire starshave been nominated for BAFTAs | various

Elsewhere Loose Women - of course starring Blackpool’s Coleen Nolan - was nominated for best Daytime show whilst Mr Bates vs The Post Office- starring Accrington actress Julie Claire Hesmondhalgh -was nominated in four categories.

It was shortlisted in the Limited drama and Memorable moment category as well as Leading actor for Toby Jones and Leading Actress for Monica Dolan.

Who will they be competing against?

BBC show Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams On Tour will compete against three true crime documentaries for the factual series gong: Netflix's American Nightmare, Channel 4's The Push: Murder On The Cliff, and Channel 4’s To Catch A Copper.

Sky Max series Brassic will then be up against BBC Two’s Alma's Not Normal, ITV2’s G'Wed and BBC One’s Ludwig.

Coleen’s Loose Women (ITV) competes against Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure and Richard Osman's House Of Games, both BBC Two, as well as BBC One’s Morning Live.

Focusing just on it’s Limited rdama notification, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office faces competition from Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, BBC One’s Lost Boys And Fairies and One Day, also by Netflix .

When will be find out if they have won?

The Bafta Television Awards with P&O Cruises will be hosted by Alan Cumming and takes place on May 11.

It will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.