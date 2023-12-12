An actress raised in Lancashire, whose career on stage, TV and film spanned six decades, has sadly passed away aged 87.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shirley Anne Field, who starred in films such as ‘Alfie’ with Sir Michael Caine and ‘Saturday Night and Sunday Morning’ with Albert Finney, sadly passed away on Sunday, December 10, her family announced yesterday.

Although she was brought up in various children’s homes across the North West, Shirley established herself as a model in the 1950s and went on to become a prominent star during the British New Wave (1959-1963), continuing her acting career up until her final credit in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Essex, Shirley was placed in the National Children's Home at Edgworth near Bolton aged six then four years later was moved to another children's home in Blackburn, where she attended Blakey Moor School for Girls.

Shirley’s breakthrough role came in 1960 when she played Tina Lapford in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier, but she later appeared in numerous popular TV series including The Bill, Doctors, Murder She Wrote, Last of the Summer Wine and Upstairs, Downstairs.

Her other hit films inlcude The War Lover (1962) alongside the late Steve McQueen and Robert Wagner and 1985's rom-com My Beautiful Laundrette with Daniel Day-Lewis.

During her successful career, Shirley could also claim John F Kennedy as a friend and Frank Sinatra as a one time date!

Read More Tyson and Paris Fury enjoy luxurious trip to Saudi Arabia as a party of 17!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the news of Shirley’s death, a statement from her family said: "It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday... surrounded by her family and friends.