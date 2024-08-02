Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Made in Chelsea turned radio presenter Jamie Laing has been slammed online for seemingly embarrassing Lancashire radio presenter Jordan North.

35-year-old television personality and Candy Kittens owner Jamie Laing replaced former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston's College pupil Jordan North on Radio 1's Going Home show back in March.

Burnley born Jordan, 34, who started his radio career with Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s in-house radio station and the community station Preston FM, left Radio 1 after ten years to join Capital FM's breakfast team, in place of presenter Roman Kemp.

Five months later and the research body RAJAR has released the radio listening figures for the first quarter of the tax year and Chelsea born star Jamie was quick to share the news on his Instagram in a post which many people online have criticised for being “unprofessional” and “shady” towards Jordan.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing (right) has replaced Burnley born and Preston raised presenter Jordan North on the Radio 1 Drivetime show. Credit: Getty | Getty

What did Jamie post?

Jamie shared a screenshot of an internal BBC email he had confidentially received with his 1.7 Instagram followers.

The email featured a quote from the RAJAR results which read: "Comparing the 6am to 10am time period Greg James (who's on for most of that) has managed to grow his audience from 3.8million to 3.9million, no mean feat with competition from his ex-colleague. However over on Jordan's old Drivetime slot the growth has been even more substantial - up to 3.3m (a q-on-q increase from 2.8m and y-on-y from 3.0m).”

The author of the email then followed up the extract by writing: “I don't normally single out other shows, but I know all eyes will be on Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie as it's their first quarter.

“I'm delighted to say it's a huge congratulations to them and their production team as they've managed to launch and increase their 15-24-v/o audience by 65% in just one quarter!

“That gives them a new record for young people on the show since RAJAR returned from the pandemic. Amazing.”

Jordan's Capital FM breakfast show is in direct competion with his ex-colleague Greg James's Radio 1 show. The two ppesenters are pictured here with BBC Radio 1's Rock Show presenter Daniel P. Carter in 2022. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

What did Jamie say?

In the post’s caption, Jamie said: “I was told I wasn’t allowed to share this email BUT as we know I don’t follow the rules so ask for forgiveness rather than permission in this case right….

“I, like lots of us, find it difficult to talk about proud moments in one’s life but this is one I wanted to share. I joined “The Going Home Show” on Radio 1, the second largest show on the station, with Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton this year. Of course and quite rightly there was lots of speculation about whether I was the right choice or not. The bookies even had odds going on how long I was going to last 🤣.

“Cut to getting our first RAJAR results this quarter (the results of who is listening to what Radio Show) and we have smashed it out the park!!

“Like I said, very proud of what we have achieved and we’ve only just started.

“LET’S GO TEAM & LET’S GO SISTA’S”

How did the public react to Jamie’s post?

Amongst those sending their congratulation’s Jamie’s way, others were critical of the way in which he has behavev…

“I think sharing your achievements is great but doing it this way seems a bit shady to Jordan and unprofessional. No way he would have done the same to Roman. Idk maybe there could have been a better way 🤷🏼‍♀️”

“Sharing your news like this seems really tacky, especially just after Caprital shared their stats without dragging anyone from BBC”

“I think you could have shared the achievement of the show without bringing Jordan into it in a much classier way, one which no doubt would be allowed to be shared..”

“Great on your achievement but shame you were so rude to a Fantastic Radio presenter and Podcast Legend. Shady work Sir shady work😌 You maybe be posh but you do not have any class in my eyes”

“There was no need to share Jordans name . Shame on you to be honest.. it seems like your bringing him down .”

How has Jordan responded?

The Lancashire born star did not respond to Jamie’s post but instead he retweed a tweet by Capital FM that celebrated his own Rajar data

read: “The time has flown, and the listenership has grown since @JordanNorth1 joined @CapitalOfficial Breakfast! Congrats to Jordan, @Chris_Stark & @SianWelby for welcoming 261,000 new listeners #RAJAR

“Big love to all the incredibly hard working @CapitalOfficial Breakfast team and THANK YOU to all our new listeners for tuning in”