Preston born television presenter Ranvir Singh has opened up about a time she was scared and intimidated on TV.

46-year-old Ranvir Singh presented ITV’s Good Morning Britain yesterday morning alongside former politician Ed Ball and during the show she opened up about a time she was really intimidated on TV.

One of the guests on the ITV show was The Chase star Jenny Ryan, also known as the Vixen, who has swapped the chaser life for the comedian life, embarking on a new UK tour entitled 'Out of the Box'in September.

During the interview, mum of one Ranvir, who was a contestant on ITV’s The Chase herself back in 2015 admitted the experience was not always enjoyable and she in fact warns others against it!

Preston born TV presenter Ranvir Singh has opened up about her time on The Chase. Credit: ITV and Getty | ITV and Getty

Speaking to Jenny, Ranvir said: “Do you ever feel sorry for any of the contestants because, having been on it and people always ask should I do The Chase and I say 'don't do it' because it is the scariest thing you will ever do.”

Discussing the pressure of the show, the former Woodlands Primary School, Kirkham Grammar School, Lancaster University and UCLan student added: "You must see people who think they are going to be absolutely brilliant on the show that just turn to mush as soon as the doors open and they see you."

In her reply, Jenny said: "It does happen even to people who are used to being under studio conditions, people absolutely melt because it is completely out of the ordinary and comfort zone being asked to answer questions."

Ranvir then went on to note the intimidating setup of the popular game show as she said: "Obviously you are high up and literally looking down so it can feel really intimidating but it's a great show."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant even took her criticism of the show a step further- jokingly declaring she wants to take revenge on the chaser!

Ranvir asked Jenny: "Are there any quizzes that you find stressful to go on because if there is I'd like to see you on it and get my revenge!"

42-year-old Jenny has been a chaser on The Chase since 2015, with the game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, first starting in 2009.

When Ranvir appeared on The Chase, during Jenny’s first season, she was unfortunately unable to beat the chaser ‘The Governess’, real name Anne Hegerty.

Also on Ranvir’s celebrity special was the journalist John Sergeant, former rugby union player Ugo Monye and TV presenter Mariella Frostrup.