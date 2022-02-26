Several neighbouring properties evacuated following fire in Penwortham

At around 12.22am this morning five fire engines from Penwortham , Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the fire of two domestic properties on Mark Close in Penwortham.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Several neighbouring properties were briefly evacuated and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.