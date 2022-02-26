Several neighbouring properties evacuated following fire in Penwortham
An investigation into a fire involving the ground floor of two domestic properties at Mark Close in Penwortham is underway.
At around 12.22am this morning five fire engines from Penwortham, Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the fire of two domestic properties on Mark Close in Penwortham.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Several neighbouring properties were briefly evacuated and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.