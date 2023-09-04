News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

September begins: What the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble most look forward to about Autumn

Summer may have sadly come to an end but there’s still plenty to look forward to in Autumn according to the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble and its surrounding areas.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST- 2 min read

On the last day of August, the Post asked its readers what they were looking forward to most in Autumn and nearly 180 people were keen to have their say.

Whilst many Facebook users named personal events such as trips away, birthdays or new career ventures, others offered some more universal experiences.

The best thing about Autumn

As Autumn starts, the Post asked its readers what their favourite thing about the season is. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images.As Autumn starts, the Post asked its readers what their favourite thing about the season is. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images.
As Autumn starts, the Post asked its readers what their favourite thing about the season is. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Geraghty: “Halloween Films. Brown leaves falling from the trees, the boys running through them (mind the dog muck), and cosy nights with a hot chocolate"

Adam Blight Blighty: “Halloween and bonfire”

Sally Ann Fearnley: “The change in colours everywhere from greens to yellows, oranges and browns. The first frosts.”

Angela Fearns: “Kids going back to school especially the feral ones near us”

Huma Rehman: “My kids going back to school. Having the house to myself lol”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jess Hogg: “Going on autumnal walks with my pup & my daughter. It'll be our pups first time experiencing autumn”

Susan JH: “Pumpkin spice latte's”

Gail Sharp: “Crisp fresh morning air and crunchy leaves underfoot. By far autumn is my favourite season in this country!"

Julie Ann Harrison: “Better tv dramas”

Linda Cousins: “My aches and pains lessen in Autumn.”

Joanne Westhead: “Conkers”

Tass Cotton: “Smell of bonfires, small ones that gardeners make to get rid of leaves and twiggy bits.

Meral Ibrahim: “Not going through as many razors”

Louise Newton: “The whole of Autumn. It's my favourite season.”

Read More
Jenna Coleman and her Wildnerness co-stars discuss Taylor Swift’s involvement in...

Others were not so excited about Autumn

Vicky Chadwick: “Nothing”

Robert Anderson: “Sod all we all ready have it.”

Dorothy Sommerville: “Nothing, dreading the heating bills.”

Anne P Robb: “Nothing i hate cold dark days.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicky Griffiths: “Definitely not spiders coming in the house.”

Lisa Howorth: “Nothing it cold weather is rubbish and it's just a horrible time of year”

Others meanwhile skipped forward to Christmas or simply answered “Spring” or “Summer”!

Related topics:PrestonChorleySouth Ribble