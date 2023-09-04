September begins: What the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble most look forward to about Autumn
On the last day of August, the Post asked its readers what they were looking forward to most in Autumn and nearly 180 people were keen to have their say.
Whilst many Facebook users named personal events such as trips away, birthdays or new career ventures, others offered some more universal experiences.
The best thing about Autumn
Stephen Geraghty: “Halloween Films. Brown leaves falling from the trees, the boys running through them (mind the dog muck), and cosy nights with a hot chocolate"
Adam Blight Blighty: “Halloween and bonfire”
Sally Ann Fearnley: “The change in colours everywhere from greens to yellows, oranges and browns. The first frosts.”
Angela Fearns: “Kids going back to school especially the feral ones near us”
Huma Rehman: “My kids going back to school. Having the house to myself lol”
Jess Hogg: “Going on autumnal walks with my pup & my daughter. It'll be our pups first time experiencing autumn”
Susan JH: “Pumpkin spice latte's”
Gail Sharp: “Crisp fresh morning air and crunchy leaves underfoot. By far autumn is my favourite season in this country!"
Julie Ann Harrison: “Better tv dramas”
Linda Cousins: “My aches and pains lessen in Autumn.”
Joanne Westhead: “Conkers”
Tass Cotton: “Smell of bonfires, small ones that gardeners make to get rid of leaves and twiggy bits.
Meral Ibrahim: “Not going through as many razors”
Louise Newton: “The whole of Autumn. It's my favourite season.”
Others were not so excited about Autumn
Vicky Chadwick: “Nothing”
Robert Anderson: “Sod all we all ready have it.”
Dorothy Sommerville: “Nothing, dreading the heating bills.”
Anne P Robb: “Nothing i hate cold dark days.”
Nicky Griffiths: “Definitely not spiders coming in the house.”
Lisa Howorth: “Nothing it cold weather is rubbish and it's just a horrible time of year”
Others meanwhile skipped forward to Christmas or simply answered “Spring” or “Summer”!