Second man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old girl
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot in her home in Liverpool.
The 33-year-old man from Dovecot was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.
He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road on Friday.
Police said he was in custody, where he was being questioned by detectives.
It comes after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder, after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.
The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.
Olivia’s family have urged people to “do the right thing”.
Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.