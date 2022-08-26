Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers detained the 36-year-old from Huyton last night on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The schoolgirl was gunned down in her own home in Dovecot, Merseyside when a man fired shots at another man as he forced his way into the house.

A huge manhunt has been underway since the shooting, with police urging the public - and members of the criminal fraternity - to come forward with information.

Olivia was fatally shot as a gunman pursued another man into her house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Merseyside Police spokesperson tweeted: "We have arrested a 36 year-old man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

"The man, who is from the Huyton area, was detained last night following an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area."

Olivia was shot after her mother Cheryl Korbel opened the door of their home in Kingsheath Avenue after hearing a commotion outside at around 10pm.

A man fleeing the gunman forced his way past Mrs Korbel, but Olivia was shot in the chest. Her mother received a gunshot wound to the wrist and has since been released from hospital. Both men were not known to the Korbel family.

The man who was being chased was identified as convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, 35. He was shot in the upper body and was taken to hospital where he was later placed under arrest on suspicion of breaking the conditions of his licence from prison.