The Men’s Shed would be open daily to bring people together to make friends and learn new skills.

Kieren, a Town Councillor from Longridge, got the idea for a Men’s Shed in the Ribble Valley from two people in his community.

Kieren Spencer wants to set up a 'Men's Shed' in Longridge.

He said: “Longridge isn’t a massive place, so two people contacting you about the same thing shows there’s a need for it.

"I met with them, we got talking and I got fully behind it. Not only because I think the Men’s Shed is a brilliant idea because of like-minded people coming together to share skills or just be there together. But also the benefits that come with that like tackling social isolation and loneliness.”

The idea for the shed would be to welcome men of all ages, at any time during the day, as Kieren said: “The group would be run by ‘key holders’ who could be available throughout the day to welcome people into Men’s Shed. You can’t plan when you’re feeling low and you want to get out of the house. It just happens. It’s really important it’s an accessible space for people to go to when they are feeling low.”

The shed would provide a place for people to meet up and take part in activities to fight feelings of loneliness, something that Kieren, who works at a homeless charity during the day, says can be harmful to people’s mental health.

“Because of my job at Nightsafe, I know how being part of a community can really help someone who is suffering. I’ve seen it in the work I do, particularly with men’s mental health. It’s the biggest killer of men over 35, even bigger than cancer. So for me, that’s why I really want to get it running and off the ground.

“As well as all the other benefits like meeting new people and being a part of something, also doing something stimulating or somewhere to come and just have a brew and a chat.

“I’d really like it to be somewhere where the older people who come, bring young people to pass on their skills and experiences. Especially around woodwork, or metalwork because I do feel like those trades have been lost over the years.

“Particularly for young people, they spend a lot of time scrolling through these unrealistic news feeds that are telling them they should act and look a certain way. But it’s not real and it surely has a negative impact on their mental health. So if the Men’s Shed could get a young person off their phone, even just for an hour every so often, that time of interacting on a group basis. Real, tangible interaction, it’s gonna help. At the end of the day we’re social creatures aren’t we.”

The requirements for the shed Kieren is on the search for are:

-Any building on its own or within a complex.

-Preferably in Longridge centre but may be in the near vicinity.

-Minimum cost/rent

-Own entrance preferable with key holdership granted.

-Power

-Water

-Toilet

-Main meeting room and preferably another room for a workshop.