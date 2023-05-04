The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist from Preston will appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, May 16, where he will face three charges.

They are:

- Assault by beating against a male victim

The Commonwealth Games champion of 2014 underlined his vast potential by becoming British light-middleweight champion in the pro ranks in 2019. Has not fought since May 2021.

- Grievious bodily harm (GBH)

- Affray – which is when someone uses or threatens unlawful violence towards another, and their conduct is such that it would cause an average person present at the scene to fear for their personal safety.

All of the alleged incicents are said to have happened on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The trial is expected to last three days and involves two victims.

Seperately, on June 2, Fitzgerald will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he will be on trial for three common assaults – all on the same person.

Fitzgerald, 31, is currently in custody and no longer has a licence to fight professionally in the UK after it was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in April 2020.

Who is Scott Fitzgerald?

Nicknamed Mad Man and Fitzy, the Preston-born boxer trained throughout his boxing career at Larches and Savick ABC.

He won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and went on to amass 15 professional victories without loss, culminating in a British super-welterweight title win over Ted Cheeseman in 2019.