A school pupil from Preston has just signed an exciting deal with a League One football team’s academy.

Year 10 Westholme Student, Harrison Rothwell, from Preston, has landed a two-year deal with Port Vale Football Academy after impressing coaches over the summer with his excellent pre-season performances.

Initially set to complete an eight-week trial with Port Vale Academy at the start of the season, Harrison showcased his standout ability in games against Manchester United and other top opponents and was offered an immediate contract.

Talking about the day of his offer, Harrison said, “It was a really tense room, I didn’t know what was happening – I’d just played Manchester United the day before and scored and everyone was in there – all the big coaches. Because they were trying to trick me with serious faces, I thought the coaches were going to tell me that I was off, but they were just pretending and really, they were about to offer me a contract.”

On hearing the news, Harrison said: “I was proud of the offer and happy to be able to come back to Westholme and share the news, as the support from everyone at school has been great. If it wasn’t for the flexibility of being able to pursue football alongside my schoolwork, I wouldn’t have been able to accept this contract, but I’m able to do both at Westholme.”

Harrison’s talents at school will be supported by Westholme’s new football coach, Charlie Jackson who has previously coached the likes of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Ballon d’Or nominee Scott McTominay.

Charlie said: “Harrison’s attitude on the pitch is first class – he puts into practice what we do in our training sessions. He’s very sportsman-like and honest with his players and they respect him for that, and his agility and decision making are top class.

“As a young player still at school, it is so important to have the backing of your school and for Harrison, we are one hundred percent behind him - not just from a football standpoint, but pastorally too. There has to be an understanding that when a student like Harrison is training three nights a week, the sheer fatigue of the demand and the travel involved need to be taken into consideration and he has our full backing to succeed both on and off the pitch at a club like Port Vale.”

Port Vale Academy has built a strong reputation for developing the talents of young footballers, with academy graduates Nathan Smith and James Gibbons progressing from the youth ranks to first-team regulars.

Impressing top-level football coaches was not the only achievement for Harrison this summer. He also secured his open water scuba diving qualification, but nothing could top the moment his name appeared on a billboard above Vale Park, the club’s home ground, on his signing day.

Westholme’s Principal, Paul Taylor, said: “We are very proud of Harrison’s signing for Port Vale. At Westholme, we encourage our students to pursue their passions, alongside their studies and Harrison’s latest achievement is a shining example of that. We wish him the best of luck and will be here to support him along the way.”