The 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools according to their 2025 GCSE results

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:25 GMT

With seconday school applications closing next week, take a look at the best in Lancashire according to their 2025 GCSE results...

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at the 21 secondary schools in Lancashire with the highest Attainment 8 scores...

The 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools last year according to their 2025 GCSE results

1. 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools

The 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools last year according to their 2025 GCSE results | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The South Ribble school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average

2. Hutton Church of England Grammar School (21)

The South Ribble school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Preston school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average

3. Corpus Christi Catholic High School (20)

The Preston school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average | Google

Photo Sales
The Rossendale school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.4 which is above the national average

4. Whitworth Community High School (19)

The Rossendale school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.4 which is above the national average | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireSchoolsGCSEsCovid-19Government
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice