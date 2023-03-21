News you can trust since 1886
Sausage-loving corgi Ham and Kench the late Labrador help complete Derian House Top Dog challenge

From beagles and bulldogs, to dachshunds and Dalmatians, all tails were wagging as Derian House’s four-legged fundraisers finished the final lap of the ‘Top Dog’ challenge.

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

Over 40 pooches and their owners took to their heels to walk 100km throughout February – and together hit a total of 4,500km, raising almost £10,000 for the charity in the process.

In honour of the amazing efforts, awards were handed out for the most pup-tacular pooches. Molly the beagle went home with the award for ‘FUR-thest Walked’ after hitting 120 miles; curly-haired Bruce was voted ‘Picture Pawfect’; and 'Mutts Amount Raised’ went to Shuna, the hospice’s own pet therapy dog, who raised over £1,000. A special award was also given to the owners of Kench the black Labrador who sadly died of old age shortly after completing the challenge – forever Derian’s Top Dog.

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Thank you to all of our furry fundraisers that took part in our brand new Top Dog for Derian House.”

Ham, a sausage-loving corgi from Wigan, walked 162km with his little legs and managed to raise £150 for Derian House. He celebrated the end of the challenge with a party for his first birthday

Ham, a sausage-loving corgi from Wigan, walked 162km with his little legs and managed to raise £150 for Derian House. He celebrated the end of the challenge with a party for his first birthday

Pippa the Dalmatian

Pippa the Dalmatian

Bruce who won the 'Picture Pawfect' award with 75 Facebook votes

Bruce who won the 'Picture Pawfect' award with 75 Facebook votes

Daisy and Archie

Daisy and Archie

