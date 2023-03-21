Over 40 pooches and their owners took to their heels to walk 100km throughout February – and together hit a total of 4,500km, raising almost £10,000 for the charity in the process.

In honour of the amazing efforts, awards were handed out for the most pup-tacular pooches. Molly the beagle went home with the award for ‘FUR-thest Walked’ after hitting 120 miles; curly-haired Bruce was voted ‘Picture Pawfect’; and 'Mutts Amount Raised’ went to Shuna, the hospice’s own pet therapy dog, who raised over £1,000. A special award was also given to the owners of Kench the black Labrador who sadly died of old age shortly after completing the challenge – forever Derian’s Top Dog.