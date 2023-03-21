Sausage-loving corgi Ham and Kench the late Labrador help complete Derian House Top Dog challenge
From beagles and bulldogs, to dachshunds and Dalmatians, all tails were wagging as Derian House’s four-legged fundraisers finished the final lap of the ‘Top Dog’ challenge.
Over 40 pooches and their owners took to their heels to walk 100km throughout February – and together hit a total of 4,500km, raising almost £10,000 for the charity in the process.
In honour of the amazing efforts, awards were handed out for the most pup-tacular pooches. Molly the beagle went home with the award for ‘FUR-thest Walked’ after hitting 120 miles; curly-haired Bruce was voted ‘Picture Pawfect’; and 'Mutts Amount Raised’ went to Shuna, the hospice’s own pet therapy dog, who raised over £1,000. A special award was also given to the owners of Kench the black Labrador who sadly died of old age shortly after completing the challenge – forever Derian’s Top Dog.
Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Thank you to all of our furry fundraisers that took part in our brand new Top Dog for Derian House.”