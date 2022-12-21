To announce the patron of Christmas' new figure, Madame Tussauds Blackpool released images from Santa’s sitting. The jolly fella, who also goes by the names Father Christmas and Saint Nicholas, attended a series of sittings to ensure the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade, captured all his measurements so the final figure, once unveiled, is an accurate likeness.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “There’s no better time of year than December to announce that we are planning to create a new figure of Santa Claus. An international man of mystery, we are delighted that he has taken time out of his busy schedule to sit for our talented team of artists. It takes months to create a new figure and Santa will need to return for his colour match, but we’re hoping, with a little magic, to unveil the new figure next year.”

Santa Claus dropped into Madame Tussauds in Blackpool recently to give measurements for his very own waxwork

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between. It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

Santa will join 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

In 2022 Madame Tussauds Blackpool unveiled its first ever UK drag queen figure, Ru Paul, as well as a new figure of Coronation St. favourite David Platt, and former Prime Minister Boris complete with his trademark untameable hair.