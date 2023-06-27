Announcing the news to their customers and friends on the bar’s Facebook page on Sunday, Chris Buckley and Rebekah O’Connell who have looked after the Golden Ball pub in Longton for the past six years, thanked their customers for helping them create great memories. The post read: “So today is our last day at The Golden Ball. It has been exactly 6 years since we took this beautiful pub on and it has been a rollercoaster of amazing times and creating great memories and trickier times negotiating Covid and the lasting impacts. We want to thank you all for your custom and loyalty over the years it has been an amazing experience.”

They signed off the post adding: “Thank you. Chris, Beks, Lily, Freddie, Bella and Cooper.”

In their six years at the helm they set up a dog-walking club to help bring walkers together and to combat loneliness and also won the Dog Friendly Business Award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Upon hearing the news many well wishers were quick to express their thanks to the pair underneath the annoucement:

Denise Morris: “Awww, so sorry you're leaving. Our favourite local pub by miles - hope it's staying dog friendly.”

Elizabeth Rose: “So sad. Wishing you all well on whatever your next venture will be.”

Ben Jones: “Always a warm welcome, teehee in the teepee, warm hospitality and very friendly. Thanks guys and good luck to the future.”