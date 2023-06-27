News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

The Golden Ball of Longton: Dog friendly pub owners pull their last pint after 6 years

Owners of a dog-friendly pub in Longton have pulled their last pint after 6 years and a “rollercoaster of amazing times”.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Announcing the news to their customers and friends on the bar’s Facebook page on Sunday, Chris Buckley and Rebekah O’Connell who have looked after the Golden Ball pub in Longton for the past six years, thanked their customers for helping them create great memories. The post read: “So today is our last day at The Golden Ball. It has been exactly 6 years since we took this beautiful pub on and it has been a rollercoaster of amazing times and creating great memories and trickier times negotiating Covid and the lasting impacts. We want to thank you all for your custom and loyalty over the years it has been an amazing experience.”

They signed off the post adding: “Thank you. Chris, Beks, Lily, Freddie, Bella and Cooper.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their six years at the helm they set up a dog-walking club to help bring walkers together and to combat loneliness and also won the Dog Friendly Business Award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Chris Buckley and Rebekah O’Connell who have looked after the Golden Ball pub in Longton for the past six years have said an emotional farewellChris Buckley and Rebekah O’Connell who have looked after the Golden Ball pub in Longton for the past six years have said an emotional farewell
Chris Buckley and Rebekah O’Connell who have looked after the Golden Ball pub in Longton for the past six years have said an emotional farewell
Most Popular
Read More
Dog blood donors wanted: Lancashire's Stanley House Vets calls for more pets to ...

Upon hearing the news many well wishers were quick to express their thanks to the pair underneath the annoucement:

Denise Morris: “Awww, so sorry you're leaving. Our favourite local pub by miles - hope it's staying dog friendly.”

Elizabeth Rose: “So sad. Wishing you all well on whatever your next venture will be.”

In their time managing they won the Dog Friendly Business Award at the Lancashire Tourism AwardsIn their time managing they won the Dog Friendly Business Award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards
In their time managing they won the Dog Friendly Business Award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Jones: “Always a warm welcome, teehee in the teepee, warm hospitality and very friendly. Thanks guys and good luck to the future.”

Scott Charles Smith: “Well done guys… you have done the village proud.”

Related topics:Facebook