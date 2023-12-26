Food and drink suppliers are being given the opportunity to join a brand new Lancashire food festival.

Samlesbury Hall will be hosting its first ever food and drink festival on June 15 and 16, 2024.

The 700-year-old historic Hall will welcome visitors to experience two days of thrilling entertainment and inspirational cookery demonstrations and showcase a variety of Lancashire's finest food and drink producers.

Samlesbury Hall is excited to host its first ever food and drink festival in June 2024

Hall Director, Sharon Jones, said: “We feel privileged to have the opportunity to put on an event that brings together friends and family of all ages for a wonderful blend of excitement, entertainment and culinary inspiration while celebrating local producers, makers and all that the countryside has to offer. Come rain or shine, we’re working hard to make sure this is a food/drink festival to remember.