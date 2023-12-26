Samlesbury Hall to hold first ever food and drink festival
Samlesbury Hall will be hosting its first ever food and drink festival on June 15 and 16, 2024.
The 700-year-old historic Hall will welcome visitors to experience two days of thrilling entertainment and inspirational cookery demonstrations and showcase a variety of Lancashire's finest food and drink producers.
Hall Director, Sharon Jones, said: “We feel privileged to have the opportunity to put on an event that brings together friends and family of all ages for a wonderful blend of excitement, entertainment and culinary inspiration while celebrating local producers, makers and all that the countryside has to offer. Come rain or shine, we’re working hard to make sure this is a food/drink festival to remember.
"We are inviting food and drink suppliers from across Lancashire and the palatine to showcase their products in the grounds of the iconic Samlesbury Hall. The Hall and grounds are free to enter for all, during the festival there will also be many other points of interest and activities!”