Lights out for Tipping family's annual Christmas tradition as they make sad announcement

Organisers of an annual Christmas event which attracts thousands have announced that this year will be the last.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT
For over a decade Mark and Nicola Tipping and their three boys Sam, Joe, and Isaac, have put on a magnificent Christmas lights display at Valentines Meadow in Cottam to bring a smile to the faces of city families as well as raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, the family said: “Please come and visit our Christmas Charity Lights and help us raise money for the 4 fantastic charities we support.

“Due to personal circumstances, unfortunately this is the last year of our Christmas Charity light display.

The Tippings Christmas Lights in Cottam has attracted thousands of visitors each yearThe Tippings Christmas Lights in Cottam has attracted thousands of visitors each year
“Our lights will be switched off on January 4th 2024.

“I hope you have all enjoyed our Christmas lights and thank you for all your support over the last 12 years.

“Local People, businesses and charities all working together to help others.

The Tipping Family.”

£150,000 has been raised for charities since the family began the festive tradition.

