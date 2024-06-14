Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World-leading theatre and dance venue, Sadler’s Wells, is giving talented young dancers from Blackpool the chance to join the prestigious National Youth Dance Company (NYDC).

As part of the Capital of Dance pilot festival (June 14 - July 14), Sadler’s Wells will host a workshop giving 16–18-year-olds (or up to the age of 24 for deaf or disabled dancers), the rare opportunity to audition for a coveted place in NYDC, and work with Oliver Award-winning hip hop dance theatre company, Boy Blue.

Taking place on Sunday, June 23 at the Pleasure Beach Resort’s Arena Studio from 2-4pm, the workshop is open to anyone who loves movement and dreams of performing in world-class venues.

Capital of Dance festival founder Marina Blore said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has a passion for movement and dance. You don’t have to be a trained dancer to audition. NYDC brings together talented dancers from across the country and its internationally renowned choreographers provide mentoring, helping them to achieve their potential.

“Any dancers successfully selected at the auditions will star in a new commission created by 2024-25 Guest Artistic Directors, Boy Blue, which will premiere in April 2025. I would encourage any young dancer who dreams of dancing on the stage to come along to the workshop as it could be the chance of a lifetime.”

A scene from a National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) prject rehearsal | submit

What is the Capital of Dance?

Capital of Dance is the world’s first fringe festival dedicated to dance and movement which will see Blackpool transform into a live hub of dance, with pop-up performances, classes, workshops and shows across the resort.

The month-long Capital of Dance pilot festival will see more than 140 different activations taking place and has been part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) and by Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID).

TBID is made up of key businesses across the resort and takes a lead role on projects which are deemed to make a positive impact on the local economy and help to attract and retain staying visitors in Blackpool.

What does Pleasure Beach say?

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Blackpool is the home of entertainment with a wealth of artistic talent. I’m passionate about nurturing talent and sharing my love for theatre, so it only seemed right that we took part in the Capital of Dance festival.

“As home to the world’s first purpose built ice arena, it’s special to us that we are able to continue to support some of the best talent in dance and movement.

“We’re so excited to welcome NYDC through our doors and we can’t wait to see the local youth showcase their skills in our Arena. This is not an opportunity to be missed!”

Artistic Directors of Boy Blue - Michael 'Mikey J’ Asante MBE and Kenrick ‘H20’ Sandy MBE | submit

What other dance events are on as part of the Capital of Dance?

Blackpool-based House of Wingz, which empowers people to express who they are and celebrates the cultural movement of hip hop, will entertain audiences with a new performance in the town centre throughout June and July.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer will also be hosting a free Body Rhythm and Choreography Workshop for dance teachers, trained dancers and choreographers at the Winter Gardens on June 24 at 4pm as well as a ticketed Salsa class for the general public at 2pm.

Dance Syndrome will be hosting a free workshop called Breaking Down Barriers to advise teachers of dance and movement and how to work with children and adults with special needs.