A budding businessman who was the youngest recipient of a ‘Bank of Dave’ loan has described his pride at having been invited to cater for the stars at the premiere of the Netflix movie sequel.

Harry Dobson, who runs his own burger van business Sabden Smash, prepared 40 of his burgers at the recent premiere of Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger at REEL Cinemas in Burnley where Hollywood stars and the subject of the movie, Dave Fishwick, tucked into his food on the red carpet.

Harry became the youngest recipient of a loan from Dave’s community bank, Burnley Savings and Loans, on his 18th birthday enabling the young entreprenuer to buy a hot plate and expand his offering from three to 12 different burger varieties.

Delighted Dave, who told the Express in October that he had helped Harry, made sure the teenager and his family were given tickets for the red carpet event.

Dave Fishwick and Harry Dobson at the Netflix film premiere of Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger at REEL Cinema in Burnley

Harry said: “Dave has become a really good family friend and we were all so delighted that we were invited to the premiere. It was an even prouder moment, and quite fitting, that I was asked to cater for the stars and guests.

“The whole experience was a dream come true and totally mind-blowing.

“Dave regularly vists my mum and dad’s cafe, Sanwitches in Sabden, and that is how I came to secure my loan from his bank. The loan has really given me a leg-up and I’m hoping to expand my offering in the future.”

Kind-hearted Harry, inspired by his mentor’s community spirit, has even donated his profit of £200 from the event to children’s charity, Milly’s Smiles.

Harry, who attended Bowland High School in Billington, added: “I chose Milly’s Smiles because a former maths teacher supported the charity. I was inspired by Dave – he’s helped me, so I wanted to help someone else.”

The good news hasn’t stopped recently for Harry who has also recently been nominated as the youngest ever finalist to the North West Family Business Awards.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger is a sequel to the 2023 hit about Burnley and Pendle businessman Dave Fishwick’s attempt to set up a high street bank. The sequel follows him next taking the fight to payday loan lenders and was recently released on Netflix.