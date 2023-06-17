The RSPCA Preston and District Branch, Slack Cottage, Longridge Road, Ribbleton, are set to host the event on Saturday, June 17, which will be held across England and Wales . Residents from the Preston area are invited to join the RSPCA at their Penwortham, Chorley and Longridge charity shops for a day of animal-themed fun, and exclusive offers, for all the family. Dozens of events will be happening simultaneously across England and Wales, in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the animals in the care of the RSPCA’s network of branches and animal centres, including the charity’s rehoming centre at Longridge Road in Ribbleton.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are really excited to be hosting our One Fun Day event at our charity shops and we hope that our supporters, their families and animal lovers will come along on the day. Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our centre. We hope that animal lovers will be able to join us on the day and we really look forward to seeing everyone – it promises to be a great day and you will be doing your bit to help animals in need.”