News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

RSPCA to host animal-themed One Fun Day for all the family next month

Animal lovers in Preston are being invited to join in the RSPCA’s annual One Fun Day next month in a bid to raise much needed funds for the charity.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch, Slack Cottage, Longridge Road, Ribbleton, are set to host the event on Saturday, June 17, which will be held across England and Wales. Residents from the Preston area are invited to join the RSPCA at their Penwortham, Chorley and Longridge charity shops for a day of animal-themed fun, and exclusive offers, for all the family. Dozens of events will be happening simultaneously across England and Wales, in a bid to raise much-needed funds for the animals in the care of the RSPCA’s network of branches and animal centres, including the charity’s rehoming centre at Longridge Road in Ribbleton.

Read More
We reviewed award-winning 412 coffee and gin shop in Higher Wheelton loved by bo...

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are really excited to be hosting our One Fun Day event at our charity shops and we hope that our supporters, their families and animal lovers will come along on the day. Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our centre. We hope that animal lovers will be able to join us on the day and we really look forward to seeing everyone – it promises to be a great day and you will be doing your bit to help animals in need.”

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch will be holding a One Fun Day on Saturday, June 17, which will be held across England and Wales to help raise money for the animalsThe RSPCA Preston and District Branch will be holding a One Fun Day on Saturday, June 17, which will be held across England and Wales to help raise money for the animals
The RSPCA Preston and District Branch will be holding a One Fun Day on Saturday, June 17, which will be held across England and Wales to help raise money for the animals
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information about the day, supporters can visit the branch Facebook page or visit the RSPCA’s main website to find an interactive map with all events across England and Wales with further details.

The Post has teamed up with the RSPCA for a monthly 'Give a Furry Friend a Home' campaign - to help the likes of Perry, a nine-month-old Staffordshire Cross (pictured) a loving furever homeThe Post has teamed up with the RSPCA for a monthly 'Give a Furry Friend a Home' campaign - to help the likes of Perry, a nine-month-old Staffordshire Cross (pictured) a loving furever home
The Post has teamed up with the RSPCA for a monthly 'Give a Furry Friend a Home' campaign - to help the likes of Perry, a nine-month-old Staffordshire Cross (pictured) a loving furever home
Related topics:RSPCAPrestonEnglandWalesResidentsRibbleton