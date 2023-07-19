News you can trust since 1886
Rosy Goat: Lancashire family who run goats milk ice-cream business appear on BBC

A Lancashire family who produce lactose free ice-cream and named the business after their daughter who has an intolerance to dairy have appeared on the BBC.
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST

Nicola Green, 36, from Preston launched Rosy Goat last year – a goats milk ice cream business which is named after her two-year-old daughter Rose who was the inspiration behind the idea. The family run business at Throstle nest farm in Goosnargh, which the Post reported on last month, was built and designed from a horse box by husband Matt and has many travelling far and wide to sample the tastes “better than ice cream” goats ice cream! The idea came about after Nicola noticed that Rose who loves ice cream but has a dairy intolerance to it.

The BBC have now ran a two-day piece on ‘Lancashire Food on a plate’ which features Nicola alongside other lancashire artisans such as The Wild Fox Distillery in Inglewhite which makes gin and Graham Kirkham for his cheese at Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese in Goosnargh. Speaking on the BBC North West Tonight on Monday, Nicola said: “People are so much more aware of intolerances now. There's definitely a call for knowing where your food comes from.

Nicola Green, from Preston, who runs Rosy Goat ice-cream appeared on the BBC North West earlier this week as part of a two day feature on ‘Lancashire Food on a plate’
"We have a long standing heritage in this area of producing great food from our animals. We know how to do it well, it's a generational thing, we've been doing it for so long. It's a great area to grow crops, grow grass. You've got to have great crops and grass to grow great food."

Speaking of her delight of featuring on the BBC, Nicola informed the Post: “It’s lovely to be featured alongside all the other wonderful places. It has helped put Lancashire farming food on the map where it deserves to be.”

Rosy Goat ice cream can be bought as a £4 cone or a £12 for a two litre tub and comes in a range of flavours such as raspberry ripple, white chocolate, coconut ripple and lemon and amaretto. The farm is open Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm where people can call to get their ice cream fix and see the goats.

