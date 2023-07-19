News you can trust since 1886
These are the latest applications to be granted, refused or still being decided on including a hairdressers and summer house

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

A planning application for a detached summer house to the rear of the garden, and extension and an electric sliding gate to the driveway at a Hornby Close home has been submitted to the council

1. Hornby Close, Adlington

A planning application for a detached summer house to the rear of the garden, and extension and an electric sliding gate to the driveway at a Hornby Close home has been submitted to the council

A planning application for the erection ancillary residential living space and home working hairdressers following the demolition of an existing detached garage and shed at a Springfield Road hasbeen refused

2. Springfield Road, Coppull

A planning application for the erection ancillary residential living space and home working hairdressers following the demolition of an existing detached garage and shed at a Springfield Road hasbeen refused

A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of a detached outbuilding at a Riverside Crescent home is awaiting a decision

3. Riverside Crescent, Croston

A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of a detached outbuilding at a Riverside Crescent home is awaiting a decision

An application for the insertion of a window to each gable end in order to facilitate first floor living accommodation at a Melrose Gardens home awaits a decision

4. Melrose Gardens, Croston

An application for the insertion of a window to each gable end in order to facilitate first floor living accommodation at a Melrose Gardens home awaits a decision

