Running between Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 in Moor Park, the UK’s biggest tribute festival has returned even bigger than before.

This year is the first time there are three stages, meaning there are more acts than previous years – around 30 – covering a whole spectrum of rock music.

As well as music performances, there are numerous food and beer stalls, as well as funfair attractions on both days.

Thousands attend Rockprest 2023 at Moor Park in Preston on Saturday, July 8. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speaking to the Post before Saturday’s performances kicked off, organiser Jools Taylor said: “RockPrest is nine years old now, today’s mainly rock and metal and we’ve got three stages all with different themes. It’s quite family orientated too, as it always has been.

“There’s a big appetite for rock and metal which is why I brought the festival over here and this is the first time we’ve had the three stages so I’m excited!”

Who played on the Saturday?

There were 18 tribute acts, including the following: Guns N’ Roses, Pantera, Metallica, Ghost, Nirvana, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Alice in Chains, Linkin Park, ZZ TOP, Killswitch Engage, Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam and Status Quo.

Dizzy Lizzy a Thin Lizzy tribute act perform at Rockprest 2023 at Moor Park in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

What did Saturday’s festival-goers say?

Adam from Preston said: “It’s the best thing in Preston all year, it’s an excuse to party. I think this is my fifth year now which is great, I love it. Theres about 10 bands – I’ve got a whole list of bands on my phone – that I can’t wait to see, but the main one is probably the Pantera tribute.”

Emily, who travelled from Blackpool, told the Post: “I am deliberately reliving my youth and I was here first time round in the 1990s, so yeah really looking forward to a lot of the bands today… [The new third stage] looks really really good, it looks like a good line-up.”

Sandra, from Penwortham said: “We come every year, it’s a really good day out to see the bands, to see friends.

“I’m really looking forward to it, there’s someone on every stage that we want to see. Pantera tribute and Rob Zombie- those two in particular, I’m looking forward to.”

What’s still to come on Sunday?

On Sunday, there is more of an indie vibe, with tribute acts including the Rolling Stones, P!nk, The Killers, Elvis, The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Daft Punk, the Beastie Boys, Pet Shop Boys, The Smiths, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Police, Queens of the Stone Age, Biffy Clyro, New Order, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Alanis Morisette.

There are still a few tickets left for Sunday’s event, but Jools says “you’ll have to be quick!”

He adds: “Come along, it’s really good for Preston, we’ve been here nearly 10 years so it’s gathered a lot of momentum and we're getting bigger every year.”

Tickets cost £11 for adults and £3 for children.

What is RockPrest’s history?

RockPrest began in 2015 as a sister festival to Festwich in Prestwich, Manchester, and has grown ever since. In 2022, 10,000 people attended each day.

