Want to make sure roadworks do not disrupt your weekend plans? We’ve got you covered.

This weekend (Saturday, July 1-Sunday, July 2) numerous roadworks will be taking place across Preston.

Lasting between one day and four months, they include lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

So take a look at all* the roadworks on this weekend, including how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why:

*The list includes roadworks starting this weekend and those that remain ongoing.

1 . Weekend roadworks These are all the roadworks in Preston this weekend (July 1-2) Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Nook Crescent, Grimsargh What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: July 1-July 5 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Janice Drive, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: July 1-July 5 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Longridge Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point. When: July 1-July 4 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6