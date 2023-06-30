News you can trust since 1886
Roadworks near me: Preston road closures and roadworks this weekend, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Want to make sure roadworks do not disrupt your weekend plans? We’ve got you covered.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST

This weekend (Saturday, July 1-Sunday, July 2) numerous roadworks will be taking place across Preston.

Lasting between one day and four months, they include lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

So take a look at all* the roadworks on this weekend, including how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why:

*The list includes roadworks starting this weekend and those that remain ongoing.

These are all the roadworks in Preston this weekend (July 1-2)

1. Weekend roadworks

These are all the roadworks in Preston this weekend (July 1-2) Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: July 1-July 5

2. Nook Crescent, Grimsargh

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: July 1-July 5 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: July 1-July 5

3. Janice Drive, Preston

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install External Water Meter and Boundary Box at depth of under 1.5meters with minimum dig When: July 1-July 5 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point. When: July 1-July 4

4. Longridge Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in the footway to install cable for new connection for new charging point. When: July 1-July 4 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
