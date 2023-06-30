Roadworks near me: Preston road closures and roadworks this weekend, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Want to make sure roadworks do not disrupt your weekend plans? We’ve got you covered.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
This weekend (Saturday, July 1-Sunday, July 2) numerous roadworks will be taking place across Preston.
Lasting between one day and four months, they include lane closures and temporary traffic lights.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
So take a look at all* the roadworks on this weekend, including how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why:
*The list includes roadworks starting this weekend and those that remain ongoing.
Page 1 of 6