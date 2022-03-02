Now in its seventh year, the UK’s biggest tribute festival will showcase the talents of more than 30 live acts on two stages over two days on July 2 and 3.

There will be tributes to Metallica, AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Bowie, the Killers, Fleetwood Mac and more.

Organiser Jools Taylor said: “It’s coming back bigger than ever.

"Last year it wasn’t as big as we wanted because of all the restrictions in place, but now all that has gone and we’re full speed ahead and really looking forward to it."

Jools expects 10,000 people a day to enjoy the festival, and says there has been huge demand for tickets since announcing the dates a day ago.

He said: “Since the tickets were launched it’s been crazy. There is a big appetite for this.

“Music really brings people together, and it’s what we all need – it’s a bit of escapism!"The bands need it too – they want to be playing.”

As well as two stages for performances, there will be a VIP area, food stalls, beer tents, market stalls, thrill rides and children’s attractions.

Gates will open on both days at 11am and close at 10pm.

The history

RockPrest began in 2015 as a sister festival to Festwich in Prestwich, Manchester, and has grown ever since.