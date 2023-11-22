The annual Road Peace Memorial Service for road traffic victims in Lancashire took place over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Sunday, November 19, the service at County Hall marked the start of Road Safety Week, with this year's campaign being focused on how drivers reducing their speed can save lives.

What happened at the service?

County Councillor Alan Cullens, chairman of Lancashire County Council, welcomed families from across the county alongside representatives of emergency services and local authorities who work to prevent road casualties.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire's annual RoadPeace Memorial Service for road traffic victims took place on Sunday, November 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It was my honour to join bereaved families to remember their loved ones, and to recognise the dedication of all those who respond to road collisions and work to prevent further deaths on our roads.

"This is a day we wish we did not need to mark, and we will continue to work together with partners and residents to make Lancashire's roads safer for all."

Following the service, there was a short wreath and flower laying ceremony at the RoadPeace memorial stone outside Christchurch Chapel.

Why was the service held?

Cllr Rupert Swarbrick holding the new signage

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was started by RoadPeace in 1993 and is observed on the third Sunday of November each year by an increasing number of countries on every continent around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day is dedicated to remembering the many millions killed or injured in road collisions and their families and communities, as well as to pay tribute to the dedicated emergency crews, police and medical professionals who daily deal with the traumatic aftermath of road death and injury.

What else is being done for Road Safety Week?

The county council's road safety team will soon be rolling out some new resources to support the message that slower speeds save lives.

From January 2024 new 'twenty's plenty' and 'share the road' messages will be added to the 'slow down – save lives' temporary signs which are used to highlight to drivers that speeding is a major concern for residents in the area they're travelling through.

What does the council say?

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "I was honoured to attend the road peace memorial, which was held on the first day of road safety week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meeting the families of those who have lost loved ones on our roads highlights the importance of doing all we can to reduce casualties on our roads.

"This year, Road Safety Week is all about reducing your speed and how this can save lives. We're very supportive of this message, and that's why we're introducing the new road signs, particularly in residential areas, to try and implement a safer mindset across Lancashire and ultimately help to save lives."