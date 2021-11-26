Road closure due to alleged building collapse in Blackpool

A Tweet by Blackpool Transport shortly before 6.30 said: "Due to a collapsed building near the metropole hotel police have closed the tramway. We are operating Starr gate to Tower and Cabin to Fleetwood"

Traffic is beginning to queue following the closure shortly after 6pm today, November 26.

According to AA, a closure is in place due to an "unsafe building on A584 Promenade both ways from Springfield Road to Talbot Road (Talbot Square / North Pier)."

The Promenade is closed off this evening

It is not known which building it is at this point.