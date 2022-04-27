That was the thinking when the organiser of Ribchester’s popular May market decided he had to make special arrangements this year and move the village’s annual market day in line with the special Jubilee Bank Holidays.

Andrew Wallin has in recent years taken on the role of organising the Ribble Valley village’s market held on the late May Spring Bank Holiday Monday.

But this year it will instead be on Thursday June 2 in the usual location - the Bee Mill car park, off Preston Road.

The market will start at 9am and feature stalls including plant and food stalls and small fairground rides for children.There will also be a charity collection.

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 70 years on the throne the late May Bank Holiday has been moved to June 2 and an additional Bank Holiday has been created for June 3 meaning there will be a Bank Holiday “long weekend” of celebrations from June 2 – 5.

Andrew said: “It’s the Ribchester Spring Bank Village Market – I thought I would go with the Queen and get it on June 2. I’ve had to get new banners for this year.”