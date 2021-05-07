Bank Holiday market gets go ahead
A Spring Holiday market will be back this year after skipping a year due to the pandemic.
Organiser Andrew Wallin is delighted that the Ribchester May market can set up stall again this year.
He said he received the go-ahead from Ribble Valley Council recently and is now taking bookings for stalls.
The event will be outdoor only and visitors will have to wear face masks, sign in (by app or paper) and observe social distancing.
Traditionally the market has been a way for village organisations to boost their funds. In recent years numerous other businesses have set up stall too.
Andrew said attractions would include a plant stall, a fruit and veg stall and children's rides in addition to other stalls.
The event used to be held on the Ribble Valley village's main street, but is now located in the grounds of Bee Mill off Preston Road.
Proceeds from a collection on the day will go to the Preston based Rosemere Cancer Foundation charity.
Andrew said: "We'll be taking donations on the door. Rosemere is going to have a stall as well.".
To book a stand email [email protected]
