As something of a ‘proper’ coffee addict, I decided to venture into Rhode Island which is located at Chorley Markets. Although still in its infancy, having only officially opened its doors last month, it’s evident upon entering that this coffee shop did not come to play – it came to introduce our palates to an array of the finest coffee beans sourced from all over the world.

From the moment you walk in you are greeted with a relaxed atmosphere, blanketing a zen-like state through your mind. Quirky coffee making jugs lend themselves as ceiling lights, alongside plants, a book library, a coffee cup shelf, pictures of all things coffee and brown tables and chairs which all blend together to create that home comfort feeling. You can relax on your own in the corner, with friends, or watch the world go by from a window seat. There is also a Talkin’ Table event each Friday from 10am until 11.15am which is hosted weekly with the aim of bringing people who would like some company while sitting in cafes together over coffee.

Some of the many sweet treats available at Rhode Island coffee shop at Chorley Markets

Staff are warm, helpful and knowledgeable making you feel like you have joined a friend for a coffee. The unique coffee blend is from Brazil, India, Ethiopia, Honduras and Uganda. From the straight-to-the-point black americano, the modest latte, popular cappuccino to the iced frappes this shop serves up a single or double shot of them all! Sandwiches, drinks and a choice of cakes and muffins are also available for a sweet and savoury fix. Spoilt for choice I eventually opted for an iced frappe with a shot of coffee and a swirl of hazelnut syrup, with a small macchiato and a slice of banana bread for good measure – all of which did not disappoint.

The only downside to the shop, which is open every day from 8am until 5pm, bar Sunday when it is open from 10am until 4pm, is that there are only two toilets – a unisex one and another for disabled users. All in all I would rate it 5/5 – a worthy rival of Starbucks – this shop, which hits the caffeine spot and then some, is a must visit for all coffee lovers!

My order of an iced frappe, macchiato and a slice of banana bread which fell just short of £12