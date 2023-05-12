Revive Hair Design, 86 Pall Mall, are celebrating after winning a variety of awards including first place for best cutting salon in the north west and best cutting salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. Owner of the salon Caroline Halsall has been styling and cutting hairs for many years, but has only been in the current premises for over a year as the salon has had a complete refurbishment. Established to ‘shine a light on businesses of all sizes, the annual UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the most talented industry professionals from across the country. Caroline and manager Kathyrn? attended the glamorous red carpet event in Birmingham on Saturday, April 22, and collected their awards from I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’s Jake Quickenden.

Delighted with the wins and recognition, owner Caroline told the Post: “We’ve done it. We entered the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and won first place for the north west and then went on to win the overall UK best cutting salon. We are over the moon at this achievement as It’s only a small salon.”

Revive Hair Design in Chorley have came first for best cutting salon in the north west and best cutting salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. Owner of the salon Caroline Halsall is pictured with one of the awards

Manager Kathryn who ensures the salon runs smoothly, devoid of any hiccups, added: “We won the regional award in the north west for the best cutting salon and then went on to win the UK best cutting one which we were very shocked about. It was a nice red carpet event that you got to walk down. Everyone just looked so glamourous. It was a really good night. We were so shocked, but so thrilled to win. The event was amazing. It looked like a big Bafta award. Atomic Kitten were there, TV star and singer Jake Quickenden who presented us with our award and we even got to give him a hug!”

The salon, which also boasts five stars by the Good Salon Guide, offers a range of haircuts, hair extensions and colour treatments.

Revive hair salon receiving their awards from I'm a Celebrity contestant Jake Quickenden

We are the champions!