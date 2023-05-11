News you can trust since 1886
Music in the Park festival: 80s and 90s chart toppers line up to include Peter Andre, Bananarama and Bad Manners

Get ready for a day and night of nostalgia with chart-toppers from the 80s and 90s as popular festival Music in the Park returns to Worden Park, Leyland.

By Emma Downey
Published 11th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:06 BST

The event, which will take place on the next bank holiday weekend (Sunday, May 28), will include some of the biggest names from the 80s and 90s. The line up that will be entertaining the crowd this year will include Bananarama, Peter Andre, Bad Manners who will be belting out hits such as Venus, Mysterious Girl and Lip up Fatty. DJ Pat Sharp will again be on the decks spinning the tunes to get everyone moving.

Food stalls and a licensed bar will be available to enjoy at the event which will be hosted by Nathan Moore of 80s British pop band fame Brother Beyond

Take a look at the line up of acts set to perform so far.

Some categories of tickets are already sold out, but general admission tickets priced at £40 still available.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Music in the Park Festival in Leyland click HERE.

The popular music festival will return to Worden Park in Leyland on Sunday, May 28, with a string of 80s and 90s singers

1. Music in the Park festival 2023

The popular music festival will return to Worden Park in Leyland on Sunday, May 28, with a string of 80s and 90s singers Photo: UGC

DJ Pat Sharp will once again be spinning the decks to the crowds

2. Pat Sharp

DJ Pat Sharp will once again be spinning the decks to the crowds Photo: UGC

Peter Andre who is prominently known for his successful music and television career will be belting out favourites such as Mysterious Girl

3. Peter Andre

Peter Andre who is prominently known for his successful music and television career will be belting out favourites such as Mysterious Girl Photo: UGC

80s Pop group Bananarama known for hits such as Cruel Summer and Venus will also be performing

4. Bananarama

80s Pop group Bananarama known for hits such as Cruel Summer and Venus will also be performing Photo: UGC

