The event, which will take place on the next bank holiday weekend (Sunday, May 28), will include some of the biggest names from the 80s and 90s. The line up that will be entertaining the crowd this year will include Bananarama, Peter Andre, Bad Manners who will be belting out hits such as Venus, Mysterious Girl and Lip up Fatty. DJ Pat Sharp will again be on the decks spinning the tunes to get everyone moving.