Music in the Park festival: 80s and 90s chart toppers line up to include Peter Andre, Bananarama and Bad Manners
Get ready for a day and night of nostalgia with chart-toppers from the 80s and 90s as popular festival Music in the Park returns to Worden Park, Leyland.
The event, which will take place on the next bank holiday weekend (Sunday, May 28), will include some of the biggest names from the 80s and 90s. The line up that will be entertaining the crowd this year will include Bananarama, Peter Andre, Bad Manners who will be belting out hits such as Venus, Mysterious Girl and Lip up Fatty. DJ Pat Sharp will again be on the decks spinning the tunes to get everyone moving.
Food stalls and a licensed bar will be available to enjoy at the event which will be hosted by Nathan Moore of 80s British pop band fame Brother Beyond
Take a look at the line up of acts set to perform so far.
Some categories of tickets are already sold out, but general admission tickets priced at £40 still available.