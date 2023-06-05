The announcements were made on the Lancashire Post’s recent announcement page.

Roy Hardman

Roy Hardman, who died aged 67 at Royal Preston Hospital, was a loving and much much-loved partner of Linda, and devoted and cherished brother of Michael and John. He passed away peacefully on May 22 at Royal Preston Hospital and his funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2.15pm.

Funeral dates of several much-loved Preston people have been announced

Family flowers only. Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Roy to Cancer Research c/o the family. All enquiries to: The Co-operative Funeralcare, 550 Blackpool Road, Preston PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057.

Thomas Hardman

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hardman passed away peacefully at home in Goosnargh on Saturday, May 27. The 87-year-old was a much loved husband of Margaret, cherished dad of Janet, David, Andrew and Jonathan and a special grandad & great- grandad.

A thanksgiving service for Tommy's life will be held at Fulwood Free Methodist Church on Friday, June 9 at 1pm.

Donations if desired to St John's Hospice, Lancaster & Christians against Poverty (CAP). All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals 5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang, PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548.

James Jeory

James ‘Jim’ Jeory passed away peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday, May 23, aged 77 years surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Christine, loving dad to Sarah and Nick, caring father-in-law to Justin and Luisa, much loved grandfather to Milla, Lola and Reuben.