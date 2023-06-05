If the answer is yes, then take a look at some of these ready-to-go businesses for sale right now in the Preston area.
Among them is a well-known chippy, a city centre bar and a sucessful dessert shop.
For more detail, click on the pages below.
1. The Market Street Chippy, Preston
This well-known fish and chip business in Market Street is on offer for £49,950.
Before Covid, the turnover was £2,500 per week. It's fitted out with a serving counter, six pan Ban Marie, three pan Ellidge and Fairley range, water heater, domestic cooker, Casio touch screen till, Williams tall free standing fridge, Williams fish fridge and a Williams chest freezer.
Above the shop there is a one bedroom split level apartment which can be rented separately. The apartment currently does not have a separate entrance so will only suit an owner occupier. Photo: Rightmove/Kingswood
2. Ballers, Preston city centre
This is an opportunity for someone to take over a sports bar in Preston city centre for an initial £5,000.
The premises are currently vacant; however, the business had previously been in operation since 2014 as a bar called ‘Ballers’. It closed in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions and never reopened.
The bar has a fully fitted kitchen and holds a late-night opening licence. The landlord is willing to offer a 10-year lease agreement. Annual rent at £60,000. Photo: Rightmove/Intelligent Business Partners Ltd
3. Cafe in Preston Market Hall
Offers are invite on this cafe business in Preston's Market Hall.
According to the agent Knightsbridge Business Sales Ltd, it generated a turnover of circa £230,500 last year and it's only offered for sale to facilitate relocation plans.
It features an outdoor seating area and is fully licensed to serve alcohol. Photo: Rightmove
4. Mr Booze, Adelphi Street
This running business in Adelphi Street is offered for £25,000.
It generates more than £200,000 in income each year and is right on the doorstep of Uclan.
It is currently open from 4pm - midnight but has a 24 hour delivery service.
Rent would be £650 per month with stock to be sold by separate negotiation. Photo: Rightmove/Click Estate Agents