2 . Ballers, Preston city centre

This is an opportunity for someone to take over a sports bar in Preston city centre for an initial £5,000. The premises are currently vacant; however, the business had previously been in operation since 2014 as a bar called ‘Ballers’. It closed in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions and never reopened. The bar has a fully fitted kitchen and holds a late-night opening licence. The landlord is willing to offer a 10-year lease agreement. Annual rent at £60,000. Photo: Rightmove/Intelligent Business Partners Ltd